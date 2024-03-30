1980s Movie Flashback: ‘Staying Alive’: So Bad It’s Good?

Let’s revisit the sequel to the iconic film Saturday Night Fever – Staying Alive.John Travolta once again embodied Tony Manero, waving goodbye to his disco shoes to take the Broadway stage. Travolta was actually inspired by the box office hit Rocky III, and even invited Sylvester Stallone, its director, to helm the project. But hey, the original movie was a huge hit, and Staying Alive? The reviews were dreadful.
The critics trashed this film, giving it a miserable 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the soundtrack was an entirely different story. Far From Overby Frank Stallone reached the top ten, and Sylvester Stallone’s cameo, followed by Tony’s hilarious strut, left no one indifferent.
Thus, is it a movie disaster one cannot look away from, or just a terrible sequel? You decide!