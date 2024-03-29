Will A ‘Goonies’ Sequel Ever Happen? Corey Feldman & Sean Astin Tried

Will we ever see The Goonies gang back together? For years, fans have been crossing their fingers, and stars like Corey Feldman and Sean Astin have been pushing for a sequel. There was even that awesome online reunion in 2020, but still no movie plans.
Over the years, Feldman and Astin have been serious champions for a sequel. During a fan event a few back years back, they revealed they even went as far as pitching a story to the late director Richard Donner and other decision-makers. Sadly, their idea never came to fruition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Feldman and Sean Astin)