This Summer Just Got Hotter: Ariana Madix is Bringing The Heat To ‘Love Island USA’

This summer is about to be hotter than ever! Peacock revealed that the queen of Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix is the brand-new host of Love Island USA’s sixth season! This season, premiering this summer, promises to be the most dramatic yet – all episodes are streaming exclusively only on Peacock.
Are you ready for Ariana to shake things up in the villa? Madix is a powerhouse. She’s a seasoned actress, a best-selling author, and a larger-than-life reality star. Her journey on Vanderpump Rules and her beloved stint in Chicago on Broadway only scratch the surface of her undeniable talent. As a self-proclaimed Love Island superfan, Madix will bring equal parts humor and insight to survival island.