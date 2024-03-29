Matt Damon Worked Hard To Make Scorsese’s ‘The Departed’ Something Special

When discussing director Martin Scorsese’s illustrious career, it’s shocking to learn he’s only won a single Oscar despite 16 nominations – 10 for Best Director, four as a producer for Best Picture, and two as a writer for Best Adapted Screenplay. That single win came for The Departed, the 2006 film he directed. Matt Damon, who starred in the film, was fully dedicated to making his performance as realistic as possible – especially since it was his first time working with Scorsese. Ahead of the film’s release, Damon discussed how he prepared for the role, including extensive real-life research with actual police officers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon) (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon