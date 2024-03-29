Logan Lerman & Joey King’s Backgrounds Helped Make Them ‘The Lucky Ones’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 9: Cast and EP’s attend the TCA Press Event for Hulu’s “We Were The Lucky Ones” at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California on February 9, 2024. (Disney/PictureGroup)
JOEY KING (“WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES”), LOGAN LERMAN (“WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES”)

We Were the Lucky Ones is a new drama series based on one Jewish family’s experiences during The Holocaust. Though the characters themselves are fictional, they were based on real people who experienced the tragedy themselves. Several of the actors in the series hail from Israel, and nearly the entire cast is Jewish, including stars Joey King and Logan Lerman. In talking about the project, both King and Lerman spoke about how their personal backgrounds helped inspire them to take their roles on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Logan Lerman & Joey King)

 

We Were the Lucky Ones is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak