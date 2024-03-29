Logan Lerman & Joey King’s Backgrounds Helped Make Them ‘The Lucky Ones’

We Were the Lucky Ones is a new drama series based on one Jewish family’s experiences during The Holocaust. Though the characters themselves are fictional, they were based on real people who experienced the tragedy themselves. Several of the actors in the series hail from Israel, and nearly the entire cast is Jewish, including stars Joey King and Logan Lerman. In talking about the project, both King and Lerman spoke about how their personal backgrounds helped inspire them to take their roles on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Logan Lerman & Joey King)