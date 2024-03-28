‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3: Release Date, Premiere Info, & What to Expect

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
WELCOME TO WREXHAM — “Up the Town?” — Season 2, Episode 15 (Airs November 14th) — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney. CR: FX.

Gear up for another wild ride with Welcome to Wrexham! FX’s Emmy-winning docuseries is BACK with Season 3, kicking off Thursday, May 2nd at 10 pm ET/PT (streaming the next day on Hulu).

Get ready to follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they tackle their biggest challenge yet – pushing Wrexham AFC towards promotion to the English Football League.

Expect locker room drama, pitch-side battles, and all the ups and downs that come with running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. This ain’t your average sports doc, folks!

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak