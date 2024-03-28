‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3: Release Date, Premiere Info, & What to Expect

Gear up for another wild ride with Welcome to Wrexham! FX’s Emmy-winning docuseries is BACK with Season 3, kicking off Thursday, May 2nd at 10 pm ET/PT (streaming the next day on Hulu).
Get ready to follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they tackle their biggest challenge yet – pushing Wrexham AFC towards promotion to the English Football League.
Expect locker room drama, pitch-side battles, and all the ups and downs that come with running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. This ain’t your average sports doc, folks!