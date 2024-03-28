Japanada? ‘Shogun’ Turned Vancouver Into Japan

In 1980, the TV miniseries Shogun became the first — and, so far, still only — American television production filmed entirely in Japan. So, considering the authenticity the new production of Shogun has strived to achieve — including having the Japanese characters speaking in subtitled Japanese — it’s a little surprising to learn that the new series was filmed not in Japan, but in the Vancouver, Canada area. Producer Eriko Miyagawa, who helped populate the production with a cast that’s nearly all Japanese, told us it was a bit of culture shock to step off the set and be in Canada. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eriko Miyagawa)

Shogun is currently streaming on Hulu.

