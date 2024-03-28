Emile Hirsch Felt A Little Green During ‘Speed Racer’ Shoot

When Emile Hirsch starred as the title character in 2008’s Speed Racer, he felt confident that he’d be in a blockbuster movie. After all, with the Wachowskis directing, the beloved kids’ cartoon was going to get a state-of-the-art makeover that combined live action with brand-new CGI effects. So Hirsch was perplexed when the movie was generally panned by critics and shunned by audiences. Over the years, though, people have slowly come around to realizing that the movie was ahead of its time, and it’s now become a cult classic. A big part of that re-evaluation came from the innovative techniques that created Speed Racer’s vibrant, cartoonish look, though Hirsch once told us that was the most challenging part of making the movie in the first place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emile Hirsch)