Scott Bakula Reflects On The Appeal of ‘Quantum Leap’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Quantum Leap premiered. The beloved sci-fi series followed Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Emmy-nominated actor Scott Bakula), a scientist who time-travels through his own lifetime, “leaping” into different people to make wrongs right. His sidekick, played by the late Dean Stockwell, was a hologram only Dr. Beckett could see and hear. Each week, Bakula played not only himself but also a new character, as the person he leaped into. The series had heart, and that magic was due to the original concept and amazing chemistry between Bakula and Stockwell. Since the original series left TV in 1993, it has gained new fans. We’ve spoken to Scott Bakula about what makes the series so enduring for both new and old fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)