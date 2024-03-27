House of Villains Returns for Season 2 With A New Cast Of Reality TV Stars

Get ready for more drama! Season 2 of House of Villains premieres this fall on E!
E!’s delightfully villainous competition series House of Villains returns this fall with a fresh batch of reality TV’s most notorious schemers. They’ll battle it out for a $200,000 cash prize and the coveted title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Season one favorite Tiffany “New York” Pollard is also back, seeking a shot at redemption.
MEET THE VILLAINS
This season’s cast is packed with infamous personalities, including:
Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)
Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Jessie Godderz (Big Brother)
Richard Hatch (Survivor)
Victoria Larson (The Bachelor)
Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé)
Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club)
Safaree (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta)
As always, Joel McHale returns as the delightfully snarky host.
If you haven’t already, you can catch up on all the season one drama on Peacock.