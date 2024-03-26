New Beach Boys Documentary Coming To Disney+

Attention all Beach Boys fans! A new documentary, The Beach Boys, is here. Available on May 24, 2024, on Disney+. Dive into the biographical story of the band that was the hallmark of California sound.
The documentary includes an exclusively obtained footage, newly created interviews with the band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston. Also, you will watch some other stars of music culture, as well as the group’s friends, such as Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Hear from Carl and Dennis Wilson themselves, insights from Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar.
That’s not all! The soundtrack officially releases on May 24. Also, March 29 – buy the limited edition Shut Down, Vol. 2in vinyl. And for the real fans, the band’s official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boyspublish on April 2.