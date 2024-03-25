Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mega Mentor

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for fans when country music superstar and all-around music master Keith Urban hits The Voice! As Mega Mentor for Season 25, Urban teams up with artists ahead of the Knockout Rounds on April 8 for the toughest time of their lives.
Country fans will battle it out when he joins coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire to help the few remaining singers up their game. With his experience and prowess, Urban will help them bring their best game to the stage. During the knockouts, there are no teams since one artist from a team competes against another, and only coaches decide who stays. Meanwhile, his new album will follow up his current hit single Messed Up As Me which will hit the market later in the year.
Catch Keith Urban on The Voice airing Mondays (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and this coming Tuesday (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and next day on Peacock.