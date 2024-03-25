‘Jurassic Park’ Offered Sam Neill A New World Of On-Set Adventure

When Sam Neill made Jurassic Park, it was an entirely new experience for him. Prior to that, he’d never been in a movie that was driven by special effects to the extent that Jurassic Park was. Of course, in 1993, computer graphics for film were still in their infancy, so a lot of Jurassic Park’s effects were practical, including many of the dinosaurs seen in the movie. At the time the film was released, Neill talked to us about what it was like to act in the presence of dinosaur and to see the finished film for the first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Neill)