‘Godzilla X Kong’ Director Envisioned A New Way Of Seeing Old Monsters

Godzilla and King Kong… those are some seriously iconic movie monsters! They’ve been around forever – Godzilla since 1954 and Kong since way back in 1933. With so many movies already made about them, you’d think it’d be tough to find a fresh angle. But Adam Wingard, director of the new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, reckons he’s nailed it. He helped write the story and seems confident he’s going to show these beasts like we’ve never seen them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Wingard)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters this Friday.