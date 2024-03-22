John Goodman: Audiences Can Feel The ‘Conners’ Love

You’ll have to excuse John Goodman is he sounds like he’s using a cliché when he talks about the Conner family. After all, he’s been part of that television family for nearly four decades. He’s seen the young children from Roseanne grow into adults and become parents themselves on The Conners. And he’s worked alongside many of the same people — on both shows — for many years. We’ve spoken to Goodman many times over the course of the shows, and he’s always been insistent that the audience loves the Conner family because, as characters on the set and as people in real life, Goodman and the other actors share a lot of love with each other and their supportive crew. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Goodman)
