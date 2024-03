Having worked on Stranger Things and Godzilla, Millie Bobby Brown has grown accustomed to challenging roles with intense action sequences. In the movie Damsel, however, she takes on the lead role, with most of the action sequences revolving around her character. Because of that, Brown says, Damsel challenged her in ways she hadn’t expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Bobby Brown)

Damsel is currently streaming on Netflix.