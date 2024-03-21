Jack Black’s Taken ‘Panda’s’ Po To Heart

When the original Kung Fu Panda film was first publicly announced in 2005, Jack Black was already attached to star in the lead role as Po, the panda. Because his character was the one driving the movie, Black was given plenty of leeway to make the character his own. Over the course of filming the movie and its sequels, Black became very attached to Po. Now that he’s playing the character once again in “Kung Fu Panda 4,” Black spoke about why the character has actually become his favorite. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Black)