‘Will Trent’ Goes Off-Book (But Not Too Far)

It’s one thing to take books and make them into movies, because you only need to tell one story at a time. Turning books into a TV series, however, is a little different. Since a series — especially a procedural — often requires a new story for each episode, those shows usually deviate from the source material and become something new. Will Trent originated in the pages of the novels by author Karin Slaughter, but the show, now in its second season, has taken on a life of its own. Ramón Rodríguez, who is both the star and a producer of the series, told us he feels like the show has branched out in ways that stay true to the spirit of the books, but creates new and interesting stories unique to the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez)
