When George Lucas Worried About ‘Star Wars’ Making Any Money

In hindsight, it seems almost crazy to think that the Star Wars team could have been expecting anything less than a blockbuster box office performance. But, then again, back in 1977, they also didn’t realize that they were changing cinema forever. Writer/director George Lucas felt like he’d made a good film, and he hoped for the best, but — at the time, at least — he had no idea whether the public would have an appetite for the kind of science fiction epic he’d created. And, Lucas admitted, he was a little bit shocked when the original movie (now retitled Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope) quickly became a phenomenon. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Lucas)