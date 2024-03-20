John Larroquette: ‘Timeless’ Humor Keeps ‘Night Court’ In Session

While there’s a (mostly) new set of characters at the courthouse, the humor and situations that arise on the new version of Night Court aren’t much different than what viewers got from the original series, which started back in the 1980s. John Larroquette, who is the one constant between the two iterations of the show, believes that’s a testament to the premise of the show and its setting, which is rife with humor no matter which era it’s set in. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.