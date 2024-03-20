Christopher Meloni Hasn’t Let ‘Law & Order’ Go To His Head

Christopher Meloni’s time as Elliott Stabler dates back to the last millennium, when Law & Order: SVU premiered. He was with the show for its first 12 seasons, took a break, and returned to the Law & Order family three years ago with a new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Even after that decade-long break, Meloni made it look easy, stepping back into the role as if he’d never been away. Having spoken to him many times over the years, Meloni’s noted that there may be a minor similarity or two between Stabler and his real-life persona, but he doesn’t think playing the character for all this time has changed him all that much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)
