Bill Murray: The New Generation Of ‘Ghostbusters’ Is In Good Hands

By Hollywood Outbreak
New York, NY – 3/14/24 – Bill Murray attends the at the New York World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater
PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures Location: AMC Lincoln Square Theater Copyright © 2024

Considering that Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire feature both the original Ghostbusters and a new generation, it makes perfect sense that the two films were produced and co-written by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. Bill Murray, who once again returns to the franchise for the new film, said he approved of the elder Reitman’s choice before his death in 2022, and that he couldn’t be happier that the films are staying in the family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bill Murray)

 

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters on Friday.

