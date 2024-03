In her new movie, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway plays a divorced mother who launches into an unexpected romance with a (much younger) boy band member. Her character’s age just happens to match her real-life age; when she spoke at the film’s SXSW opening, Hathaway talked about how the character’s life experience played a big role in her decision to make the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)

The Idea of You premieres May 2 on Prime Video.