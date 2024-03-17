Tyler James Williams: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Succeeds By Spotlighting Teachers

In its first few seasons, Abbott Elementary has established itself as a television show that stirs a lot of passion in its audience. What is it about the show that has meant so much to so many people? The show’s Tyler James Williams feels like it’s because teachers have played such a large role in so many people’s lives, and the audience can really empathize with the characters at school. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler James Williams)
