‘Shogun’ Stars Stepped Back Into History And Had To Learn

The new remake of Shogun has been winning universal acclaim in both America and Japan, with special attention paid to the show’s realism and authenticity, with the show’s Japanese characters speaking in their native tongue. In fact, the Japanese spoken in the series isn’t today’s modern Japanese, but the dialect that was spoken at the time the story takes place, back in the 1500s. That made the series challenging to its stars; Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis told us they had to learn a lot of the show’s nuances — from the language to the period’s wardrobe — from scratch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Sawai & Cosmo Jarvis)