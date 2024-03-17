Justin Hartley: ‘Tracker’ Team Gives Him ‘This Is Us’ Vibes

This Is Us wasn’t just a phenomenon amongst its viewers — it was also an on-set experience unlike anything the show’s stars had been through before. Now, with that show in the rear-view mirror, Justin Hartley has moved on to a new project, Tracker. Hartley not only stars in the action drama, but is also one of the show’s executive producers, alongside This Is Us (and thirtysomething) alum Ken Olin. And having that familiar face working with him behind the camera, Hartley said that’s one of the reasons why he’s enjoying Tracker just as much as he enjoyed This Is Us. (Click on the media below to hear Justin Hartley)
Tracker airs Sundays on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.