Jon Bon Jovi’s 40-Year Evolution Detailed In Documentary

Forty years ago this month, Van Halen’s Jump held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, the debut single from a new rock band was at No. 55. Bon Jovi’s Runaway would crack the Top 40 five weeks later, starting a legacy that brought the band 10 Top 10 hits over the years, including four that went all the way to No. 1. The band’s four-decade history is recounted in a new Hulu documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Over the years, Bon Jovi has branched out beyond its beginnings as a pop-rock band, even landing three singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart over the years, along with six Top 10 hits on the magazine’s Adult Contemporary charts. Tellingly, all but one of those Top 10 AC hits has come in the 21st century, indicating that the band’s sound has definitely matured over the years. In talking about the new documentary and the band’s history, Jon Bon Jovi acknowledged that his songwriting has evolved a lot over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Bon Jovi)