Steven Spielberg’s First Universal Deal Was A Steal (Literally)

Before Steven Spielberg made a fictionalized version of his own story with The Fabelmans, an HBO documentary chronicled the director’s life and work, as he became one of the most — if not the most — respected filmmakers of his generation. It all started, of course, with a young Spielberg’s obsessive love affair with movies and how they were made. As Spielberg himself once told us, he even broke a few rules to not only get an up close and personal look at the process, but also get his first “office” on the Universal Studios lot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)