‘Apples Never Fall’ Finds Annette Bening Older & Bolder

The premise of Peacock’s new miniseries, Apples Never Fall, revolves around Annette Bening’s character, a mother of four grown children who suddenly goes missing, leaving her kids to piece together the mystery of whether she’s really the woman they thought she was. Bening, who is also an executive producer on the project, spoke about how she feels so strongly about the show and the role because of the way it depicts an older women in a truly interesting role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Annette Bening)