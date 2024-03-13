‘Apples Never Fall’ Finds Annette Bening Older & Bolder

APPLES NEVER FALL — “Apples Never Fall Premiere” — Pictured: Annette Bening at the Academy Museum on March 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

The premise of Peacock’s new miniseries, Apples Never Fall, revolves around Annette Bening’s character, a mother of four grown children who suddenly goes missing, leaving her kids to piece together the mystery of whether she’s really the woman they thought she was. Bening, who is also an executive producer on the project, spoke about how she feels so strongly about the show and the role because of the way it depicts an older women in a truly interesting role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Annette Bening)

 

Apples Never Fall is currently streaming on Peacock.

