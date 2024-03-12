Why Tom Holland Sees ‘Spider-Man’ As A ‘Celebration Of Cinema’

This spring, Spider-Man fans will get a rare opportunity to relive the Webbed Wonder’s film exploits on the big screen, as Sony Pictures launches a re-release program that will see all eight of the live-action films — covering the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland eras — returning to theaters for limited runs. When Spider-Man: No Way Homewas released, Holland spoke about how it’s the kind of cinematic spectacle that deserves to be seen on the big screen. (Click on the media bar to hear Tom Holland)
The Spider-Manre-releases will begin with 2002’s Spider-Man on April 15, with the subsequent films being released in chronological order each Monday after that.