‘Powerful’ Idea Fuels John Legend’s Love Of ‘The Voice’

In his ninth season as a coach on The Voice, John Legend has logged more time on the show than all of this year’s other coaches combined. And, of course, he’s an accomplished performer himself — he’s an EGOT winner, including 12 Grammy Award wins to his name. With all that experience, Legend has a strong understanding of what makes The Voice work, and he told us why he believes it’s such a great venue for aspiring artists. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)
The Voice airs Monday & Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.