From ‘SCTV’ To Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame, Eugene Levy’s A Little Shocked

Considering it took him until he was 30 years old to get his first TV role, as a regular player on the sketch show SCTV, Eugene Levy seemed like he would be an unlikely candidate for a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Yet, sure enough, at the age of 77, he’s achieved that honor after achieving both fame and acclaim in the American Pie movies, Christopher Guest’s series of mockumentary films, and, of course, the Emmy Award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek Currently starring in his own reality series, The Reluctant Traveler, Levy talked about what it means for him to be honored with his Walk of Fame star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eugene Levy)
The Reluctant Traveler is currently streaming on Apple TV+.