CBS Renews Hit Shows ‘Ghosts’ & ‘Fire Country’ For 2024-2025 Season

CBS has announced the hit series GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY have been renewed for the 2024-2025 season.
“GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”
GHOSTS is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing (broadcast and streaming)*, up +2% from last year. Streaming viewership is up +64% year over year and GHOSTS ranked as the #1 comedy on Paramount+ in February. The season three premiere of GHOSTS was the series’ most-watched episode ever on a Live+SD basis. GHOSTS airs on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.
FIRE COUNTRY is averaging 9.21 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing*, up 7% from last year. Streaming viewership has more than doubled – FIRE COUNTRY is a top six series on Paramount+ and ranked as the #4 drama on the service in the month of February. It is averaging 7.76 million viewers this season in linear viewing (Nielsen, Live+7). The series is a time period winner and a key part of CBS’ dominant Friday night lineup. FIRE COUNTRY airs on Fridays at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.
GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY air on the CBS Television Network and are available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs)