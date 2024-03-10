Oliver Platt Doesn’t Shrink From His ‘Chicago Med’ Duties

In a career that stretches back into the 1980s, Oliver Platt has never played a role as long as he’s been Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med, which is now in its ninth season. (He’s also played the role as a guest performer on the three other Chicago shows created by producer Dick Wolf.) When we’ve spoken to Platt about the character, he said one of the things he really appreciates about it is how he — like a lot of the real-life professionals that hold his character’s position (head of the hospital’s psychiatric department) — winds up becoming the proverbial shoulder to cry on for a lot of the show’s other characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oliver Platt)
