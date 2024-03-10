Lionel Richie: Pop’s ‘Greatest Night’ Will Never Be Repeated

It’s not surprising that Netflix’s We Are the World behind-the-scenes documentary is called The Greatest Night in Pop, because nothing even remotely close to it had happened before, and it certainly hasn’t been duplicated. The night of January 28, 1985 brought together dozens of music’s biggest stars at the legendary A&M Recording Studios in Hollywood, and the song itself celebrates the 39th anniversary. Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the song with Michael Jackson and played a big role in organizing the recording session, spoke about why he doesn’t think there will ever be another night like it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)