What ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Meant For Andy Samberg

After his seven-year stint on Saturday Night Live ended, Andy Samberg returned to weekly television in 2015 with his first network sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Samberg was top-billed in an ensemble cast that also included the late, great Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Melissa Fumero. In spite of being cancelled by its first network home, Fox, the show wound up making it through eight seasons, with the final seasons airing on NBC. As the show was wrapping up in 2021, while the show was in its last season, Samberg spoke about the impact Brooklyn Nine-Nine had on his life and career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Samberg)