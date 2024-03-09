Free Guy’s’ Mid-Movie Move Made A Big Difference For Director Shawn Levy

The path that Free Guy took to make it into theaters was not your ordinary one, and that was even before it encountered a pair of COVID-related delays. As producer/director Shawn Levy said the film, which starred Ryan Reynolds as a character living within a video game, went through two studios on its way to the big screen, which made for some nervous moments and some big breakthroughs. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)
Free Guy is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.