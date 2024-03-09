‘Constellation’ Creator Tries To Stay A Step Ahead Of The Audience

Without giving any spoilers, we can safely say that not everything is as it seems on the new streaming series Constellation. The psychological science-fiction drama, starring Noomi Rapace, delivers some unexpected surprises along the way. Well, unexpected for a lot of viewers, that is. As the show’s creator/writer, Peter Harnes said today’s audiences are getting a lot more sophisticated, and it’s getting more and more difficult to surprise them with the show’s plot twists. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Harnes)
Constellation is currently streaming on Apple TV+.