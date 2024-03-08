‘SVU’ Changed Mariska Hargitay’s Life … In Many Ways

Mariska Hargitay was born and raised in Los Angeles, but when she answered a casting call for a new Law & Order show in 1999, the show would be filming in New York City. When she won the starring role, little did she know she’d be spending the next 25 years (and counting) working in the Big Apple. We’ve spoken to Hargitay many times over the course of the show, and she acknowledged that her work on SVU has changed her not only professionally, but also personally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)
