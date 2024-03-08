STEVE! (Martin): A Two-Part Documentary Exploring a Life of Laughter

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces,” starring Steve Martin, Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez, and directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville.
Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.
Steve Martin in “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces,” premiering March 29, 2024 on Apple TV