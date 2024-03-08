‘Ghosts’ Casting Process Was A Lot Of Drama For Richie Moriarty

Casting for a new television show is always an interesting process. Sometimes, producers have an actor in mind when they’ve created a character; other times, the process can be long and arduous. When actors respond to a show’s casting call, they know there will be plenty of competition, so they often brace themselves for disappointment. When the show Ghosts was casting a few years ago, Richie Moriarty took his chances. Spoiler alert: He got the role on the show. But, as he told a Comic-Con panel audience a few years ago, landing the role on the comedy series didn’t come without some drama. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richie Moriarty)

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

