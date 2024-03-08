Bee Gees Documentary Unearthed Some Incredible Moments For Frank Marshall

With word coming out that Ridley Scott is set to direct a Bee Gees biopic, it’s well worth spotlighting a documentary released a couple of years ago that told the story of the legendary Brothers Gibb from the family’s point of view. Director Frank Marshall put The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart together largely using footage shot by the family and their associates. When Marshall, who also produced the film, was doing his research, he said he came across plenty of previously undiscovered gems, some of which really surprised him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)

 

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is currently streaming on Max.

