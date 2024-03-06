Mark Wahlberg Fit Naturally In His ‘King’-Sized Role

Just to be perfectly clear, the new film Arthur the King has nothing to do with Camelot or the Knights of the Round Table. But it was still a story that resonated with its star (and producer), Mark Wahlberg. In the film, he portrays the captain of an adventure racing team who picks up a new member along his journey — a stray dog named Arthur. So, as someone who’s a rabid sports fan and an animal lover, Wahlberg said the role felt totally natural to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)