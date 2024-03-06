Mark Wahlberg Fit Naturally In His ‘King’-Sized Role

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Credit: Carlos Rodriguez/Lionsgate

Just to be perfectly clear, the new film Arthur the King has nothing to do with Camelot or the Knights of the Round Table. But it was still a story that resonated with its star (and producer), Mark Wahlberg. In the film, he portrays the captain of an adventure racing team who picks up a new member along his journey — a stray dog named Arthur. So, as someone who’s a rabid sports fan and an animal lover, Wahlberg said the role felt totally natural to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)

 

 Arthur the King opens in theaters on March 15.

