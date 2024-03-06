Madonna, Pacino Made ‘Dick Tracy’ A Blast For Warren Beatty

While the Dick Tracy comic strip had inspired several films in the 1930s and 1940s, the property sat dormant in Hollywood until Warren Beatty revived it with 1990’s Dick Tracy movie. Beatty, who both directed and starred in the film, recruited some of his famous friends to take roles in the film, including Madonna (who Beatty was dating at the time) and Al Pacino. At the time the film was released, Beatty talked to us about working with Madonna and Pacino, who wound up with an Oscar nomination for the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warren Beatty)