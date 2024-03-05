With ‘Night Court,’ Melissa Rauch Fulfills A Childhood Fantasy

Melissa Rauch was just three years old when the original Night Court premiered on NBC, and she was 12 by the time it ended its run. That gave her an opportunity to become a huge fan of the show, which — after she’d found big success on The Big Bang Theory — inspired her to pitch the idea of a revival. Now, that revival is in its second season, and Rauch admits she still can’t believe she’s working on the same set she loved watching so much when she was younger. (Click on the media below to hear Melissa Rauch)
