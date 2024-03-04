Will Trent’ Character Development Excites Ramón Rodríguez

With Will Trent now in its second season, the producers of the show are putting an emphasis on developing the title character’s backstory, exploring and examining some of his unique personality traits and the stories behind them. Ramón Rodríguez, who plays Will Trent and is one of the show’s producers, wholeheartedly welcomes this opportunity to delve into the things that make his character tick. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez)
