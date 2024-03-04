Why Ryan Reynolds Is So ****** Enamored With Playing Deadpool

The first time Ryan Reynolds appeared as the Deadpool character was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so it makes perfect sense for the third movie in the Deadpool series to bring the characters together again for Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds clearly enjoys playing the foul-mouthed, free-spirited hero; when we’ve spoken to him over the years about the character, he talked about the character’s appeal and why he worked so hard to make his Deadpool dreams into a reality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)
Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.