Viola Davis Gets A Toon-Up With ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Credit: DreamWorks Animation L.L.C

Oscar-winner Viola Davis has been involved in some unexpected projects over the past few years, including a couple of superhero movies (The Suicide Squad and Black Adam), the latest Hunger Games film, and playing Michael Jordan’s mother in Ben Affleck’s biographical drama, Air. Now, she’s done something she’s never done before — taking a voice role in an animated feature film. Davis voices the character of The Chameleon in the new Kung Fu Panda 4, and she explained why she was so excited about the role and the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis)

Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in theaters on Friday.

