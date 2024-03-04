Oscar Host Jimmy Kimmel’s In It For Emotional Reasons

This weekend, Jimmy Kimmel joins an elite group — one that includes Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jack Lemmon — as someone who’s hosted the Academy Awards telecast four or more times. It’s never an easy job, especially since it usually comes with plenty of scrutiny, but Kimmel says he’s happy to return, especially since he never knows what surprises may await him on Oscar night. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jimmy Kimmel)
The 96th Academy Awards will air live this Sunday, starting at 7/6c on ABC.