Jason Blum’s New Film Is Both Real & ‘Imaginary’

Over the past couple of decades, Jason Blum’s Blum House Productions has become one of Hollywood’s most prolific production companies, releasing close to a dozen films every year to theaters and streamers. (The company’s theatrically released films — 50 of them in the last 15 years — have earned upward of $2.5 billion at the box office.) The company’s next release is Imaginary, and executive producer Jason Blum told us what we can expect from the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Blum)